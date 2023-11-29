Explore Alaska’s Spiritual Terrain with Amanda and the “Duct Tape Missionaries”

Travel to Healy, Alaska with Amanda and the “Duct Tape Missionaries,” Rob and Sam, of Last Frontier Ministries, and volunteer missionary Josiah Antis, as they talk about their missionary work in the wilderness of Alaska bringing the Word of the Lord to remote villages. The ministry’s main focus is with the Athabascan Alaskans in those villages where the suicide rate is triple that of the rest of the U.S. along with alcoholism and drug addiction. You can support Last Frontier Ministries by going to the website, lastfrontierministries.com. Tune in Nov. 28 at 6pm ET.

