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Lysander Spooner: No Treason, The Constitution Of No Authority
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44 views • July 21, 2021
This is a great perspective on the actual freedoms promised to us by the founders. The government being a private corporation with no inherent right to rule and all men being equal. The entire government can only get its power from contracts ie: consent of the governed. Which proves why illegal aliens can't be arrested because they're sovereign. Why Puerto Rico is a shit hole, because they're US citizens.
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