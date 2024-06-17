BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ex Mennonite Shares Her Spiritual, Emotional and Physical Childhood Abuse - Victoria Stoll
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
405 followers
53 views • 10 months ago


Victoria Stoll’s dark side of her life was hidden in the shadows of the Mennonite communities. Raised in the rural farm lifestyle, she survived years of abuse and mental manipulation. After leaving at the age of 18, she met her husband who had grown up Amish, and they decided to build a life for themselves outside of the abusive and legalistic traditions of their Mennonite and Amish heritage. While it is true that not every Mennonite and Amish community is like this, many boys and girls who leave these communities struggle to find their identity in the outside world. Victoria shares what it’s like to grow up isolated from the outside world and how she was finally able to leave the highly controlled and abusive environment.



TAKEAWAYS


Like many Mennonite and Amish children, Victoria experienced a lot of spiritual, emotional, and physical abuse


Many victims don’t report the abuse that they have endured because they don’t understand the laws or where to go for help


Accountability for predators in a small community is rare, and they usually just find another community and repeat the same behavior


Three out of five girls are sexually assaulted in the Amish community, most of them never receiving the help they desperately need



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3WgANmo

Sins of the Amish trailer: https://bit.ly/3wD4BBE

Sins of the Amish documentary: https://bit.ly/4bnC9TC

Restore Patch (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/4anvWFP


🔗 CONNECT WITH VICTORIA STOLL

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/victoria.brechbill

Instagram: https://bit.ly/4biWsRQ


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/

TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
spiritualemotionalvictimbehaviormennonitechildhood abusetina griffincounter culture mom showvictoria strollamish community
