Ex Mennonite Shares Her Spiritual, Emotional and Physical Childhood Abuse - Victoria Stoll

Victoria Stoll’s dark side of her life was hidden in the shadows of the Mennonite communities. Raised in the rural farm lifestyle, she survived years of abuse and mental manipulation. After leaving at the age of 18, she met her husband who had grown up Amish, and they decided to build a life for themselves outside of the abusive and legalistic traditions of their Mennonite and Amish heritage. While it is true that not every Mennonite and Amish community is like this, many boys and girls who leave these communities struggle to find their identity in the outside world. Victoria shares what it’s like to grow up isolated from the outside world and how she was finally able to leave the highly controlled and abusive environment.
TAKEAWAYS
Like many Mennonite and Amish children, Victoria experienced a lot of spiritual, emotional, and physical abuse
Many victims don’t report the abuse that they have endured because they don’t understand the laws or where to go for help
Accountability for predators in a small community is rare, and they usually just find another community and repeat the same behavior
Three out of five girls are sexually assaulted in the Amish community, most of them never receiving the help they desperately need
