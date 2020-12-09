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These 100 Secret Societies Prove Who Really Rules AmericThese 100 Secret Societies Prove Who Really Rules Americaa
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39 views • December 09, 2020
These 100 Secret Societies Prove Who Really Rules America
Credits ,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVEaFSr-jdTa_QE4PPSkVJw
Quote ,, Our society is run by insane people for insane objectives. I think we're being run by maniacs for maniacal ends and I think I'm liable to be put away as insane for expressing that. That's what's insane about it. John Lennon
Credits ,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVEaFSr-jdTa_QE4PPSkVJw
Quote ,, Our society is run by insane people for insane objectives. I think we're being run by maniacs for maniacal ends and I think I'm liable to be put away as insane for expressing that. That's what's insane about it. John Lennon
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