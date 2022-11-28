Create New Account
The Parasite Class - Oligarchs are the “parasite class.”
What a numpty! https://iaindavis.substack.com/p/the-parasite-class

As pointed out by one of my funniest and most constructive critics, it looks like I’m projecting. I am guilty of “othering.” I blame and objectify a social group for the ills of the world. I have perched myself arrogantly on my own ridiculous, moral podium, he warns.

I fear he may be right.

So, being an arrogant, moralising hypocrite, I have explored my logic and have concluded that I was right after all. Although I would, wouldn’t I?

Nonetheless, oligarchs are the “parasite class.”

Let me explain.

https://iaindavis.substack.com/p/the-parasite-class

social engineeringoligarchsprojectingiain davisspoiler alertparasite classothering

