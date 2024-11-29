A Tour of South Lebanon After Ceasefire, Part 1: Driving Through the Rubble.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Laith Marouf and Hadi Hotait drive around villages in South Lebanon on the first day of “ceasefire” declared between the Zionist Colony and Lebanon, and end the tour on the waterfront of Sour (Tyre) amongst the ruble of the cafes and the waves of the Mediterranean.
Camera: Laith/Hadi
Filmed: 27/11/2024
