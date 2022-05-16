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7grainsofsalt: NWO Situation Update May 16, 2022 [16.05.2022].
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100 views • May 16, 2022
A bit of news from the weekend. Bloomberg points out China retail sales, Rothschild,
My other channels
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7grainsofsalt3, 4 & 5 links in next video. Thanks!
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Videos & Links used today
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Bloomberg quicktakes live - https://www.youtube.com/BloombergTV/featured
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Rothschild - https://www.rothschildandco.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/2022/03/randco-announces-governance-change/
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Rothschild, Javed Khan - https://www.rothschildandco.com/en/merchant-banking/our-teams/javed-khan/
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Eurovision article -
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Eurovision video -
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International Hockey
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Finland & Nato -
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Calm & Cool video -
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View of Nato on the street (santa & muumi) -
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Lenin monument -
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40 Billion - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xM4XN...
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Shooting -
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E Musk -
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God bless y'all
Cindy @ 7grainsofsalt
25 views May 16, 2022
7grainsofsalt 3
4.2K subscribers
https://youtu.be/P-4iv1eHg_M
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEhZZ5KmCq2ik2Kv-q5e6XQ
My other channels
-- --
7grainsofsalt3, 4 & 5 links in next video. Thanks!
-- --
Videos & Links used today
-- --
--
Bloomberg quicktakes live - https://www.youtube.com/BloombergTV/featured
--
Rothschild - https://www.rothschildandco.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/2022/03/randco-announces-governance-change/
--
Rothschild, Javed Khan - https://www.rothschildandco.com/en/merchant-banking/our-teams/javed-khan/
--
Eurovision article -
--
Eurovision video -
--
International Hockey
--
Finland & Nato -
--
Calm & Cool video -
--
View of Nato on the street (santa & muumi) -
--
Lenin monument -
--
40 Billion - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xM4XN...
--
Shooting -
--
E Musk -
--
-- --
God bless y'all
Cindy @ 7grainsofsalt
25 views May 16, 2022
7grainsofsalt 3
4.2K subscribers
https://youtu.be/P-4iv1eHg_M
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEhZZ5KmCq2ik2Kv-q5e6XQ
Keywords
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