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Wounded Ukrainian Soldier - In His Heartfelt Words, While Receiving Aid For His Wounds. 032422
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80 views • March 24, 2022
There were 2 videos together. Only posting this one. I'm not sure if these are the words for this one, but the following are the words found. Both men looked similar, could both be the same man, after surgery.
Alexander Eremeychuk, a captured fighter of the 16th battalion of the 58th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that the commanders lie to the fighters and deceive them into war with the Russian Army.
Alexander Eremeychuk, a captured fighter of the 16th battalion of the 58th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that the commanders lie to the fighters and deceive them into war with the Russian Army.
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