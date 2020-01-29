The David Knight Show (29Jan19 Full Show) Pestilence, Famine, Earthquakes, Wars & Rumors of War

Topics— 00:04:16 Famine, Pestilance, Earthquakes, Wars & Rumors of War— 00:12:08 FOX Sports says SuperBowl’s first Drag Queen commercial is fine, but adult survivors of abortion ad is banned— 00:29:50 Bezos, Gates, Ivanka, Jared, Romney & elites party at Bezos’ 27,000 sq ft house (the Alfalfa Club) but lecture you to “downsize” all the way down to 50 sq ft “pod”— 00:56:06 Corona-Phobia — Psyop, BioWarfare, or Both— 01:01:18 Harvard Chair & 2 Chinese agents indicted in bioweapon espionage, Chinese scientists & espionage at Canada’s only Level-4 BioSafety lab and yes, the Wuhan lab was researching the weaponization of coronavirus using bats— 01:28:48 Hillary confesses she has an “urge” to run again as she trashes Bernie again. Bloomberg has obviously never touched a dog before and Biden is so desperate that he trying to run as a member of the Obama family— 01:38:19 West Virginia’s Governor & Liberty University’s Jerry Falwell, Jr make the legal & economic case for Virginia jurisdiction to secede from the authoritarian Democrats with VEXIT— 01:56:17 Project Veritas has more “Marxist, Leninists, Anarchists” staffers for Bernie talking violent revolution as CNN’s Don Lemon mocks & ridicules Trump supporters as ignorant “rubes”By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!