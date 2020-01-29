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The David Knight Show (29Jan19 Full Show) Pestilence, Famine, Earthquakes, Wars & Rumors of War
The David Knight Show
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20 views • January 29, 2020
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— 00:04:16 Famine, Pestilance, Earthquakes, Wars & Rumors of War

— 00:12:08 FOX Sports says SuperBowl’s first Drag Queen commercial is fine, but adult survivors of abortion ad is banned

— 00:29:50 Bezos, Gates, Ivanka, Jared, Romney & elites party at Bezos’ 27,000 sq ft house (the Alfalfa Club) but lecture you to “downsize” all the way down to 50 sq ft “pod”

— 00:56:06 Corona-Phobia — Psyop, BioWarfare, or Both

— 01:01:18 Harvard Chair & 2 Chinese agents indicted in bioweapon espionage, Chinese scientists & espionage at Canada’s only Level-4 BioSafety lab and yes, the Wuhan lab was researching the weaponization of coronavirus using bats

— 01:28:48 Hillary confesses she has an “urge” to run again as she trashes Bernie again.  Bloomberg has obviously never touched a dog before and Biden is so desperate that he trying to run as a member of the Obama family

— 01:38:19 West Virginia’s Governor & Liberty University’s Jerry Falwell, Jr make the legal & economic case for Virginia jurisdiction to secede from the authoritarian Democrats with VEXIT

— 01:56:17 Project Veritas has more “Marxist, Leninists, Anarchists” staffers for Bernie talking violent revolution as CNN’s Don Lemon mocks & ridicules Trump supporters as ignorant “rubes”

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!

https://www.infowarsstore.com/preparedness/emergency-survival-foods?ims=ccuef&utm_campaign=FSS-EmergencyFood-Jan20&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Newsletter&utm_content=FSS-EmergencyFood-J20BV
Keywords
politicsharvardradioabortiondavid knightberniethe david knight showivankapro choicepro lifegatesdrag queenromneybezoscoronavirusfaces of choice
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