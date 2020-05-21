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Gregory Copley: Nationalism vs Globalism & the US-China Total War
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5 views • May 21, 2020
Gregory Copley discusses the "total war" between the U.S. and China and how he believes China cannot achieve its goals of strategic competition with the U.S. He believes Beijing is helping cause the economies of the West to decline where all are in a race to avoid being first to the bottom. He also discusses one of the core struggles of our time which is rural conservative nationalism versus the globalist city-state utopianism being manifested in movements such as Brexit and a brewing 2nd U.S. Civil War scenario.
The "21st Century's Total War" report is available for download here: https://media-exp1.licdn.com/dms/document/C561FAQHzU8-eilCEXA/feedshare-document-pdf-analyzed/0?e=1588096800&v=beta&t=qFkibxwhbnFcAoI8c_4QWQbl8V2bTB1OlUB7gUR4aT8
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/empiregeopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/GeopoliticsAndEmpire
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Show Notes
China Is Waging A New Kind Of War Against The U.S. https://oilprice.com/Energy/Energy-General/China-Is-Waging-A-New-Kind-Of-War-Against-The-US.html
Brace For A Global Crisis In 2020 https://oilprice.com/Energy/Energy-General/Brace-For-A-Global-Crisis-In-2020.html
What Would A U.S. Civil War Look Like? https://oilprice.com/Geopolitics/North-America/What-Would-A-US-Civil-War-Will-Look-Like.html
Websites
https://strategicstudies.org
http://artofvictory.com
https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-international-strategic-studies-association
https://www.dfaonline.net
About Gregory Copley
Historian, industrialist, philosopher, author and strategic analyst Gregory R. Copley has for a half century worked at the highest levels with various governments around the world to help create a global strategic environment which would reduce conflict and promote economic well-being and international stability.
He is the author or co-author of 35 books (his 36th should be available in 2020), including, for example, The Art of Victory (Simon & Schuster 2006); UnCivilization: Urban Geopolitics in a Time of Crisis (published by the International Strategic Studies Association in 2012); and Sovereignty in the 21st Century and the Crisis for Identity, Cultures, Nation-States, and Civilizations (ISSA, 2018). He has also authored thousands of intelligence and policy reports.
He is the Editor-in-Chief and founder (in 1972) of the Defense & Foreign Affairs group of publications, the basis for the International Strategic Studies Association, and he went on to found (in 1982, with Dr Stefan T. Possony, who was with him at the foundation of Defense & Foreign Affairs). He is currently President of the International Strategic Studies Association (ISSA), the global non-governmental organization (NGO) for senior professional officials involved worldwide in the formulation of national and international strategic policy. And he was the founder, in 1999, of the Global Information System (GIS), an on-line, encrypted-access core strategic intelligence database and system for use by governments worldwide. He is also Dean of the ISSA’s worldwide College of Fellows.
In 2001, Gregory Copley was the creator and one of the founding directors of Australia’s new grand strategy research organization, Future Directions International (FDI) (which began as the Centre for International Strategic Analysis: CISA), in Perth, Western Australia. He remained actively involved with FDI until his resignation from its Board and Research Committee in February 2010.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
The "21st Century's Total War" report is available for download here: https://media-exp1.licdn.com/dms/document/C561FAQHzU8-eilCEXA/feedshare-document-pdf-analyzed/0?e=1588096800&v=beta&t=qFkibxwhbnFcAoI8c_4QWQbl8V2bTB1OlUB7gUR4aT8
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/empiregeopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/GeopoliticsAndEmpire
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Show Notes
China Is Waging A New Kind Of War Against The U.S. https://oilprice.com/Energy/Energy-General/China-Is-Waging-A-New-Kind-Of-War-Against-The-US.html
Brace For A Global Crisis In 2020 https://oilprice.com/Energy/Energy-General/Brace-For-A-Global-Crisis-In-2020.html
What Would A U.S. Civil War Look Like? https://oilprice.com/Geopolitics/North-America/What-Would-A-US-Civil-War-Will-Look-Like.html
Websites
https://strategicstudies.org
http://artofvictory.com
https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-international-strategic-studies-association
https://www.dfaonline.net
About Gregory Copley
Historian, industrialist, philosopher, author and strategic analyst Gregory R. Copley has for a half century worked at the highest levels with various governments around the world to help create a global strategic environment which would reduce conflict and promote economic well-being and international stability.
He is the author or co-author of 35 books (his 36th should be available in 2020), including, for example, The Art of Victory (Simon & Schuster 2006); UnCivilization: Urban Geopolitics in a Time of Crisis (published by the International Strategic Studies Association in 2012); and Sovereignty in the 21st Century and the Crisis for Identity, Cultures, Nation-States, and Civilizations (ISSA, 2018). He has also authored thousands of intelligence and policy reports.
He is the Editor-in-Chief and founder (in 1972) of the Defense & Foreign Affairs group of publications, the basis for the International Strategic Studies Association, and he went on to found (in 1982, with Dr Stefan T. Possony, who was with him at the foundation of Defense & Foreign Affairs). He is currently President of the International Strategic Studies Association (ISSA), the global non-governmental organization (NGO) for senior professional officials involved worldwide in the formulation of national and international strategic policy. And he was the founder, in 1999, of the Global Information System (GIS), an on-line, encrypted-access core strategic intelligence database and system for use by governments worldwide. He is also Dean of the ISSA’s worldwide College of Fellows.
In 2001, Gregory Copley was the creator and one of the founding directors of Australia’s new grand strategy research organization, Future Directions International (FDI) (which began as the Centre for International Strategic Analysis: CISA), in Perth, Western Australia. He remained actively involved with FDI until his resignation from its Board and Research Committee in February 2010.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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