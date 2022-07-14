NJ WEATHER WARFARE ✈️ INNOCENT MUSICIAN SERVING LIFE PLUS 30 YEARS IN SIDS-VAX RELATED INFANT DEATH : Illustrating THE UNSPEAKABLE w/ AgeNt TraVolTa 7.11.22

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😭Was it murder ? Or Preemie Sudden Infant Death Syndrome💉 while awake ?🦺CASEY DORAN GROSS please write to Casey .He was convicted shortly after CASEY ANTHONY, THE Murdering MOTHER was acquitted in Florida. THIS INNOCENT CASEY, was a slam dunk according to Prosecutor BERNIE ROMERO, because of his name, and the help of inflammatory performances by Coroner Roger Mittleman " Barney Miller" known for sensational reversals of death certificates to indicate HOMICIDE, when the 2.5 lb preemie baby fully vaxxed, aspirated while choking on his bottle in the arms of his loving father, the convicted Kid Killer Casey. 😔ANY LAWYER IN FLORIDA Please review the case and overturn or get him out, it's been over 10 years. Casey will be 34 in September . HELP HIM HIS BABY DIED FROM FULL SERIES OF VACCINATIONS GIVEN TO A BARELY 3 LB. LREEMIE With HEART CONDITIONS AND BRAIN DAMAGE ,HE WAS SENT HOME TO DIE ON A HEART MONITOR. Poor white trash parents without insurance. 😭
Casey new address. Now he's at a Private prison run by GEO Continuum of Care
Casey Gross, K81027
Blackwater River Correctional Facility
5914 Jeff Ates Road
Milton, FL 32583-0000
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