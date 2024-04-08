Fear Not the Eclipse, Nor the Plans of Tyrants



No weapon forged against us will prevail.

More about the Author at https://PoetProphet.com

To support my work, purchase my latest book, 'THE COVID PROTOCOLS: Upholding Your Rights in Authoritarian Times', at https://Geni.us/Rights

And/or purchase goldbacks at https://Geni.us/Goldbacks

Goldbacks give you the privacy of cash but, because they contain 24K gold in precise amounts, transcend the fakery of fiat paper dollars/sterling/euros, etc.

Abdiel LeRoy



