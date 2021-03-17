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Discussing the Coronavirus- Part 1
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20 views • March 17, 2021
The Coronavirus needs no introduction, by now everyone has heard about it! If you want to learn more and hear the truth watch these videos!
This was part 1 if you would like to see part 2 and 3 click the links below!
Full blog with references and resources:
https://thewilddoc.com/discussing-the-coronavirus/
Discussing the Coronavirus- Part 2
https://www.brighteon.com/e73f82f0-c574-4e53-bd8f-fa4e010e577a
Discussing the Coronavirus- Part 3
https://thewilddoc.com/discussing-the-coronavirus-part-3/
Visit https://thewilddoc.com/inside-the-wild-doc-clinic/ or call 931-591-2010 to set up a phone or in-office consultation.
*This information is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, diagnose, or cure any medical condition. We must legally advise you to seek the assistance of a trusted health professional before making any changes to your health regime.
This was part 1 if you would like to see part 2 and 3 click the links below!
Full blog with references and resources:
https://thewilddoc.com/discussing-the-coronavirus/
Discussing the Coronavirus- Part 2
https://www.brighteon.com/e73f82f0-c574-4e53-bd8f-fa4e010e577a
Discussing the Coronavirus- Part 3
https://thewilddoc.com/discussing-the-coronavirus-part-3/
Visit https://thewilddoc.com/inside-the-wild-doc-clinic/ or call 931-591-2010 to set up a phone or in-office consultation.
*This information is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, diagnose, or cure any medical condition. We must legally advise you to seek the assistance of a trusted health professional before making any changes to your health regime.
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