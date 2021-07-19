EP 2537-6PM WITNESS CONFIRMS: CAPITOL POLICE KILLED PROTESTOR ON JAN 6TH 

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Activist Philip Anderson spoke with The Gateway Pundit on the Jan. 6 protests at the US Capitol and how the Capitol police murdered Rosanne Boyland and nearly took his life too.
This is an amazing eyewitness report that has been ignored by the fake news media because it does not fit their narrative. A black Trump supporter was gassed with clouds of pepper spray, pushed down, and then nearly trampled to death as police officers continued to push people on a pile outside the US Capitol.
Anderson describes how Rosanne Boyland was the first woman killed by Capitol police that day. Ashli Babbitt was the second woman killed by police.
https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/18260
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