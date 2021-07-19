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EP 2537-6PM WITNESS CONFIRMS: CAPITOL POLICE KILLED PROTESTOR ON JAN 6TH
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10 views • July 19, 2021
EP 2537-6PM WITNESS CONFIRMS: CAPITOL POLICE KILLED PROTESTOR ON JAN 6TH 

Activist Philip Anderson spoke with The Gateway Pundit on the Jan. 6 protests at the US Capitol and how the Capitol police murdered Rosanne Boyland and nearly took his life too.
This is an amazing eyewitness report that has been ignored by the fake news media because it does not fit their narrative.  A black Trump supporter was gassed with clouds of pepper spray, pushed down, and then nearly trampled to death as police officers continued to push people on a pile outside the US Capitol.
Anderson describes how Rosanne Boyland was the first woman killed by Capitol police that day.  Ashli Babbitt was the second woman killed by police.
https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/18260 
 
 Special Guest: Clive De Carle is a leading light in the field of Natural Health. Over 30+ years Clive has helped many people regain their health and encouraged a deeper understanding of nutrition, longevity and the effects of frequency on the body.   He has shared his wealth of knowledge and expertise on various podcasts, events and radio shows including Crow777, UK Column, Veritas Radio, Revolution Radio, SGT report and Lou Collins Radio show, where he has a weekly show called the Good Life.  
 
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