FAB-500 vs. FAB-3000.
Arrivals of four FAB-500 bombs with UMPK on the forest with the enemy in the area of the border village of Vrachino in the Sumy region and a strike by a FAB-3000 with UMPK on the location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the village of Privolnoye in the Zaporizhzhia region.