MUST WATCH! - A Demonic Portal Over the White House!

America is now Mystery Babylon! See it on live-stream!





Babylon the great is fallen, is fallen, and has become a dwelling place of DEMONS, a prison for every foul spirit, and a cage for every unclean and hated bird!

- Revelation 18:2





Webcam Washington D.C. White House Live Stream

https://www.earthtv.com/en/webcam/washington-white-house/live-stream





Washington DC is more than just the Capital city of the United States of America, it is also home to some of the most famous monuments and landmarks in the world. Of course, the main draw for many people to the city is the world famed White House, which is home to the president of the United States. This, along with other renowned landmarks, such as The Washington Monument, Lafayette Square, and The Lincoln Memorial all makes for a city steeped in a rich history of politics, law, and civilization. You don’t need to jet off to America to enjoy these sights, as the earthTV Webcam at the Associated Press building offers a glorious and an unobstructed view of the city’s most “BREATHTAKING” locations throughout the day. (Be sure to see the Breathtaking Demonic Display!)









MUSIC

Suspense Piano

by Serge Quadrado

Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International (CC By-NC 4.0)

https://freemusicarchive.org/music/serge-quadrado/dark-forest/suspense-piano/







