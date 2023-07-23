Is There A Better Tomorrow? ONLY If We Learn From History To Realize THIS.

Is There A Better Tomorrow Past Our Current World Of Problems?
What does it look like?
It takes less than 5% of the population to make a big difference, and we can observe the patterns of history, evaluating the root cause to the greatest problems we face. Therefore, it is possible but only with knowing THIS!
The full video series on strategic nonviolent resistance: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpgpMJ3yOnbLsKhxWGlb14zwJlqb297KT or https://theliberator.us/nonviolence
