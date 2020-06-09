© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Philippe Pascot - Pilleurs d'Etat - Bourdin Direct - RMC
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
0 view • June 09, 2020
Import YT 7 mars 2016 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JngNyfTbR4g
Chaîne YT Philippe PASCOT : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCONgKdISRnSKEZjCHviTLKA
"Plus les élus montent en haut de la pyramide, plus ils s'en mettent plein les poches"
Émission RMC - Bourdin DIrect - le 7 mars 2016 pour son nouveau livre "Pilleurs d'Etat", aux Editions Max Milo.
https://www.amazon.fr/Pilleurs-dEtat-Philippe-Pascot/dp/2315006368/ref=zg_bs_books_1
Chaîne YT Philippe PASCOT : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCONgKdISRnSKEZjCHviTLKA
"Plus les élus montent en haut de la pyramide, plus ils s'en mettent plein les poches"
Émission RMC - Bourdin DIrect - le 7 mars 2016 pour son nouveau livre "Pilleurs d'Etat", aux Editions Max Milo.
https://www.amazon.fr/Pilleurs-dEtat-Philippe-Pascot/dp/2315006368/ref=zg_bs_books_1
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.