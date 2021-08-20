© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
IVERMECTIN & HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE DEFINITELY WORK [2021-08-17] - THENEWPATRIOT (VIDEO)
Follow
2
Share
Report
184 views • August 20, 2021
IVERMECTIN AND HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE DEFINITELY WORK [2021-08-17] - THENEWPATRIOT (VIDEO)
Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine definitely work for the Flu and/or Covid. They are completely Safe and Effective treatments with NO SIDE EFFECTS, and NO DEATHS. Why would anyone use a Genetic Altering Treatment that is experimental with tons of side effects that is killing people right and left to fight against a so-called virus that has a 99.97% survival rate, when these two cheap and effective drugs have several decades of rock solid proven safety? Only Covidiot Sheeple that blindly follow the DEMONrat Satanist/Luciferian Globalist Politicians without doing their own research, would ever take the jab. Not only do they blindly line-up for the slaughter, but they want you to join them too. JUST SAY NO, DO NOT CONSENT, and PUSH BACK!!!
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
TheNewPatriot @ TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@thenewpatriot?lang=en
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine definitely work for the Flu and/or Covid. They are completely Safe and Effective treatments with NO SIDE EFFECTS, and NO DEATHS. Why would anyone use a Genetic Altering Treatment that is experimental with tons of side effects that is killing people right and left to fight against a so-called virus that has a 99.97% survival rate, when these two cheap and effective drugs have several decades of rock solid proven safety? Only Covidiot Sheeple that blindly follow the DEMONrat Satanist/Luciferian Globalist Politicians without doing their own research, would ever take the jab. Not only do they blindly line-up for the slaughter, but they want you to join them too. JUST SAY NO, DO NOT CONSENT, and PUSH BACK!!!
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
TheNewPatriot @ TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@thenewpatriot?lang=en
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.