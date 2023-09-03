Jim Breuer smacks down some more truth! Maui, Hawaii: fake wildfires

If you don’t remember him from his LAMBASTING of the “Coronavirus vaccine “ you should look into it. It’s hilarious and WORTH your time. This…. Simplicity is genius. Simplicity. I fight for that all the time as a writer. It’s very difficult to execute.
Props my Brother. Props.
I don’t know the source of the apparent weaponry at the end. I don’t have verification so I just utilized it for illustrative purposes (though that doesn’t mean it isn’t what it appears to be)
~Mith Chronicler
Mirrored - Mith Chronicler
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.