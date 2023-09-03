Create New Account
Jim Breuer smacks down some more truth! Maui, Hawaii: fake wildfires
The Prisoner
Published 19 hours ago

If you don’t remember him from his LAMBASTING of the “Coronavirus vaccine “ you should look into it. It’s hilarious and WORTH your time. This…. Simplicity is genius. Simplicity. I fight for that all the time as a writer. It’s very difficult to execute.

Props my Brother. Props.

I don’t know the source of the apparent weaponry at the end. I don’t have verification so I just utilized it for illustrative purposes (though that doesn’t mean it isn’t what it appears to be)

~Mith Chronicler

Mirrored - Mith Chronicler

