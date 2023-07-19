Create New Account
A Ka-27 Helicopter was Deployed into the Air, and its Crew used Machine Gun fire - to Destroy a Drifting Ukrainian Mine
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Near the Bosporus, a drifting Ukrainian mine has been destroyed.

➡️The patrol ship "Sergey Kotov" of the Black Sea Fleet discovered a dislodged drifting Ukrainian mine about 180 km northeast of the Bosporus strait.

➡️Upon the commander's decision, a Ka-27 helicopter was deployed into the air, and its crew destroyed the mine using machine gun fire.

