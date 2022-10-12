Neil Oliver Invites All UK Health Practitioners to Work Together Without Crushing Voices

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Neil Oliver is inviting all UK health practitioners to the UK Doctors Conference happening this Saturday in the heart of London.
It’s time for healthcare professionals to come together to network, collaborate, and find a better way forward. 💡
Tickets are on sale now. Please visit https://betterwayconference.org/uk-doctors-conference for more information and get your ticket today.