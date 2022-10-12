Create New Account
Neil Oliver Invites All UK Health Practitioners to Work Together Without Crushing Voices
GalacticStorm
Published a month ago
Neil Oliver is inviting all UK health practitioners to the UK Doctors Conference happening this Saturday in the heart of London.

It’s time for healthcare professionals to come together to network, collaborate, and find a better way forward. 💡

Tickets are on sale now. Please visit https://betterwayconference.org/uk-doctors-conference  for more information and get your ticket today.

Credit: https://t.me/WCH_org 

londonneil oliveruk doctors conferenceoct 15

