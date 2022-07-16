Federal Judge Grants Evidentiary Hearing For Vaccine Mandate Lawsuit Against Biden Administration

Joe Flynn, President of The America Project, and Russell Newman, Chief Legal Officer of The America Project, discuss BREAKING developments in a lawsuit backed by The America Project.

In an unprecedented move, a Federal Judge in Illinois grants an evidentiary hearing for an Air Force vaccine mandate lawsuit against the Biden Administration, the Secretary of Defense, the Secretary of the Air Force, and the Commander of the United States Air Force Air Mobility Command.

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