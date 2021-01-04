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Confronting Our Inner Demons
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9 views • January 04, 2021
We tend to see demonic possession, as people as either being possessed by demons, or being free of them. It isn't that simple. Here you'll learn about a woman who battles real demons everyday. However, for most of us we have other besetting sins which we never totally "cast out". They manifest themselves in ways that we consider to be "normal" human behaviour. However, that doesn't make our sins any less demonic. Are you willing to confront your demons? If so, please watch this video, and then write to me at the email address shown at the end.
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