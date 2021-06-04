【NFSC 1-Year Anniversary】Chinese Whistleblowers Lost Their Lives To Warn the CDC but Were Betrayed by Dr. Fauci

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6/3/2021 Broadcast of Miles Guo, Dr. Yan, and Lude. Talking about countless Chinese whistleblowers that sent messages to Dr. Fauci at the beginning of the pandemic, in the hope to warn the US CDC. But they didn’t know Dr. Fauci was in league with the Communist regime and would sell them out as soon as he received their messages. All these whistleblowers, including their whole family, were made disappeared by the regime. The emails of Dr. Fauci will be evidence of his crime.