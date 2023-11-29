Pumpkin is starting to shiver

My poor Pumpkin (a feral that lives under the house) has an injury to his back foot a few months ago and he has been getting sicker & sicker. I give him vitamin C and a cat immune boost in his food every day but there are other cats who push him out and eat it. I don't think it's helping much. He needs a vet, but I cannot afford one. I ask for prayers for Pumpkin. He's starting to shiver today and that's not good.

I named him Pumpkin because he has orange colored eyes.



