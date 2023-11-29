Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Pumpkin is starting to shiver
channel image
Tiri1469
10 Subscribers
Shop now
31 views
Published 20 hours ago

My poor Pumpkin (a feral that lives under the house) has an injury to his back foot a few months ago and he has been getting sicker & sicker. I give him vitamin C and a cat immune boost in his food every day but there are other cats who push him out and eat it. I don't think it's helping much. He needs a vet, but I cannot afford one. I ask for prayers for Pumpkin. He's starting to shiver today and that's not good. 

I named him Pumpkin because he has orange colored eyes. 


Keywords
sickcatpumpkin

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket