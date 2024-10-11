BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Look Up - What are those White Trails - 11 year old Video
Concerned for Truth
Concerned for Truth
12 followers
Follow
41 views • 6 months ago

This video is from 2013.

Ever see long white trails in the sky that don't dissipate? Geoengineering is the deliberate creation of false cloud cover intended to reverse global warming through spraying highly toxic chemicals into the atmosphere from aircrafts. Unregulated. Health risks unknown. Even the biggest skeptic is now finding it hard to deny that what is occurring with the weather is normal.


Watch "Look Up!" a multi-award winning documentary film, narrated by William Baldwin. Look Up. Wake up. Get involved.


www.SkyderALERT.com/film

Reposting for visibility - all credit to SkyderALERT and respect of copyrights.

Concerned for Truth

Keywords
climate controlclimate engineeringchemtrails not contrails
