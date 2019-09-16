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WTC 7 — This Is An Orange by Anthony Lawson
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35 views • September 16, 2019
WTC 7 — "This Is An Orange" (by Anthony Lawson)
PreserveOurFreedoms Published on Mar 27, 2011
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L9u1xGeitPk
Do you believe what you can see with your own eyes...
or do you believe what you are told?
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
PreserveOurFreedoms Published on Mar 27, 2011
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L9u1xGeitPk
Do you believe what you can see with your own eyes...
or do you believe what you are told?
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
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