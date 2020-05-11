Covid-19: Is It Time for A Second Opinion? Dr. Andrew Kaufman joins Ole Dammegard & Cody Snodgres

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When most people get a troubling medical diagnosis requiring drastic immediate action, many opt for a second opinion. Some even seek the input of multiple doctors and medical professionals in search of complete answers, alternate opinions and a variety of treatment options. In the case of the world’s current challenge, the Covid-19 pandemic, we took the opposite tact. Every nation is following the directives of doctors and scientists with questionable motives and reputations, while systematically suppressing the input from alternate medical opinions. On today’s sponsor exclusive Light On Conspiracies, Dr. Andrew Kaufman MD.
Visit Dr. Kaufman’s website – https://www.andrewkaufmanmd.com/
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