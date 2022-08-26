ESG: FRIEND OR ENEMY OF LIBERTY?

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
Many people have come to realize that there's something very strange and unnatural about big corporations all walking lockstep to push the "latest thing." Real life just doesn't work that way. There must be some kind of leverage used to create this unnatural situation. The leverage used to push this very specific ideology is, of course, money. Fortunately, states like Texas, Florida, and West Virginia are fighting back against so-called "Woke" Capitalism.
Watch the Liberty Report LIVE Every weekday at 12pm EST on Rumble!
https://rumble.com/RonPaulLibertyReport