EPOCH TV | CCP Police Department in NYC Gets Shut Down; New York Rolls Out Robo Cops

CCP Police Department in NYC Gets Shut Down; New York Rolls Out Robo Cops

The Chinese regime has established police departments outside its borders, including in New York City where officials announced criminal charges against the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) agents. Among the individuals being charged are members of the CCP’s Ministry of Public Security, and the crackdown could help shut down similar overseas police stations operating elsewhere.





Meanwhile, New York City is rolling out new robot police. The new K5 units will start by patrolling the transit system, and are slated to help improve public safety around the city’s subways. The systems are being met with mixed reactions, with both a want for better rule of law, yet also with concerns about how similar robot police are used in other countries.





In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss these stories and others, and answer questions from the audience.







