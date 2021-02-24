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Canadian Pastor Held in Maximum Security Prison for Opening Church
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167 views • February 24, 2021
Ezra Levant of http://rebelnews.com joins The Alex Jones Show to break down how the Church Rebellion is spreading after a Canadian Pastor was arrested for opening his church.
https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=60357b23d2da0d1641c359ff
https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=60357b23d2da0d1641c359ff
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