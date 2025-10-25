Ep. 176 Part 2 "The hormone-peptide revolution" - Dr. Kyle Gillett

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
In this episode, Dr. Kyle Gillett breaks down the real science behind hormone optimization, testosterone therapy, and how your daily habits — from sleep to diet to stress — can completely transform your health.
Learn the truth about low testosterone, how it affects mood, muscle, and metabolism, and what science says about reversing fatigue, weight gain, and hair loss naturally.
👉 Subscribe for more.
🎥 Watch the full documentary “Open Your Eyes” on Amazon Prime: https://www.primevideo.com/-/es/detail/Open-Your-Eyes/0PNZH7D9AF64IAOWNEAZX33FCI
🌐 Learn more on the official new website: https://wellness1280.com/
📲 Follow me on social media for more health and wellness content:
👉 https://www.facebook.com/drkerrygelb
👉https://www.instagram.com/drkerrygelb/
Thanks to: