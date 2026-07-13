XRP Accumulation Zones ⚡ The Best Buy Range

As every crypto bear market grinds toward its end, XRP accumulation zones become critical for investors using dollar cost averaging. Instead of getting trapped in retail fear, asking “why is XRP dropping” or “will XRP ever go up,” this video focuses on identifying historically proven XRP buy ranges, previous cycle accumulation patterns, XRP support levels, and the best range to start building a long-term XRP position. Based on the charts, the time to begin accumulating XRP has already started.





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