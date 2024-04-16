Create New Account
Bishop Mari Emmanuel Addresses the Muslim World! Words of Great Love!
Published Yesterday

Mother & Refuge of the End Times


Apr 15, 2024


Bishop Mari gives words of great love to the muslim brothers and sisters around the world. A true testimony to the love of Christ for all Muslims and all people. The Christ who shed his blood for all!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LI6iWTolGbE

