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Creepy Tweet, Trump Emergency Declaration
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2033 views • January 12, 2021
With recent events and the deployment of military in DC, seeing this tweet made me incredibly uneasy.
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1349098892936294400
That taken into consideration with the fact Trump declared an Emergency in DC yesterday and gave control over to FEMA. You have the new release of a video by Project Veritas where you have a gentlemen high up in the Public Broadcasting Network talking about putting Trump supporters into re-education camps. This is no joke, something is about to go down. Please watch the documentary below!!!!! Camp Fema 2 from 2010, it will blow your mind!
Camp Fema 2
https://youtu.be/uMspb7PgKcQ
Emergency Declaration
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/president-donald-j-trump-approves-district-columbia-emergency-declaration/
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1349098892936294400
That taken into consideration with the fact Trump declared an Emergency in DC yesterday and gave control over to FEMA. You have the new release of a video by Project Veritas where you have a gentlemen high up in the Public Broadcasting Network talking about putting Trump supporters into re-education camps. This is no joke, something is about to go down. Please watch the documentary below!!!!! Camp Fema 2 from 2010, it will blow your mind!
Camp Fema 2
https://youtu.be/uMspb7PgKcQ
Emergency Declaration
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/president-donald-j-trump-approves-district-columbia-emergency-declaration/
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