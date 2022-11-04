Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Why Hope?
11 views
channel image
US Sports Radio
Published 20 days ago |

In my many years on Earth Warriors Of Light, I have never seen so much anticipation and downright nervousness over an election such as this one coming up on Tuesday. Some are pinning their hopes on who gets in office. While important, the most important person on Earth is not the one we elect, but the one who died on the cross 2000 years ago to free us from any tyranny or overreaching government.


Here's a tip you may want to consider. Pray before your cast your vote. Ask for his guidance, protection, and direction in these troubling times. You will be inexplicably surprised at the results. Rock on!


Thank you for supporting the show. We appreciate you giving us a like, subscribe, rumble, and follow.

Get the tunes and swag you love

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub


Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will also be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg


The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!

US Sports Radio.

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioListen


Inspirational clip from:

Positive Prayer

https://bit.ly/PositivePrayer

Keywords
jesusdiscipleransomchristian rockstryperholy soldierbloodgoodkings x

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket