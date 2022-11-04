The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Why Hope?

In my many years on Earth Warriors Of Light, I have never seen so much anticipation and downright nervousness over an election such as this one coming up on Tuesday. Some are pinning their hopes on who gets in office. While important, the most important person on Earth is not the one we elect, but the one who died on the cross 2000 years ago to free us from any tyranny or overreaching government.





Here's a tip you may want to consider. Pray before your cast your vote. Ask for his guidance, protection, and direction in these troubling times. You will be inexplicably surprised at the results. Rock on!





Thank you for supporting the show. We appreciate you giving us a like, subscribe, rumble, and follow.

Get the tunes and swag you love

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub





Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will also be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg





The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!

US Sports Radio.

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioListen





Inspirational clip from:

Positive Prayer

https://bit.ly/PositivePrayer