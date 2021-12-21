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'Bye Bye!' John Cleese's Woke BBC Interview on Cancel Culture
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72 views • December 21, 2021
From Conservative Clip Centre
The 'usual tricks' of the BBC on full display! Unedited full interview. Enjoy!
The Conservative Clip Centre will act as an archive for the very best conservative takedowns of snowflakes, woke-ists and other leftists! Enjoy!
Mirrored from https://youtu.be/pPKaZ-4VjCk
The 'usual tricks' of the BBC on full display! Unedited full interview. Enjoy!
The Conservative Clip Centre will act as an archive for the very best conservative takedowns of snowflakes, woke-ists and other leftists! Enjoy!
Mirrored from https://youtu.be/pPKaZ-4VjCk
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