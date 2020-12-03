Principles vs. Political Fads

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
It's too easy for freedom advocates to get scared by superficial, temporary political "noise," and to miss the persistent and POSITIVE flow of things happening underneath.
--------------------------------------------
The online version of "Candles in the Dark" can be found here:
http://www.attendcandles.com
Go here to learn more about "The Jones Plantation" movie:
https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/jo...
----------------------------
If you appreciate these videos and want to support my efforts, feel free to send donations...
via PayPal by sending to "[email protected]"
or in Bitcoin (BTC) by sending to 1JBNbmTEPVkD3nhqX2RiGGutXXzKqBrarc