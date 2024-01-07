BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Alien Invasion: Real or Fake 07/01/2024
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
775 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
72 views • 10 months ago

Yes, there are Aliens. There are also “Fallen Ones” called the “Nephilim” that has mingled their seed. The objective it to beat Jesus at Armageddon by all means. The Devil has been creating hybrids, new technology, lies and deceptions because his objective is to sit on the ark of the Covenant and above all defeat Jesus.

 

00:00 - Intro

03:47 - Are there Aliens?

05:16 - Hybrids and Human-Like Cyborgs

11:31 - Revelation 9

14:16 - Giants Released Mid-Tribulation

19:26 - Aliens Not 100% Human

22:35 - Archaeology Deception

24:56 - Space Show

27:58 - Is Obama the Antichrist


Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/


For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/


Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/


EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support

Keywords
alien invasionreal or fakeprophecy clubstan johnsonprophecy with stan
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy