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New Archive: Jimmy Savile Whistleblower, "He laughed in victim's face"
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42 views • October 03, 2020
New Archive: Jimmy Savile Whistleblower "He laughed in victim's face"
Naomi Stanley, a psychiatric nurse who tried to warn her bosses about the sexual abuse perpetrated by Jimmy Savile, tells Channel 4 News' Victoria Macdonald about her fight to be taken seriously and says that there are still issues that need to be addressed in order to protect the vulnerable.
Source Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dgeAgeuGgYk
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Naomi Stanley, a psychiatric nurse who tried to warn her bosses about the sexual abuse perpetrated by Jimmy Savile, tells Channel 4 News' Victoria Macdonald about her fight to be taken seriously and says that there are still issues that need to be addressed in order to protect the vulnerable.
Source Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dgeAgeuGgYk
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
See more at:
➤ Blog: https://truthernetwork.weebly.com
➤ Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/truthernetwork/
➤ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/truthernetwork
➤ DLive: https://dlive.tv/truthernetwork [Inactive..., Help Us - We need 200 followers]
➤ Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/truthernetwork
Make us feel we're not wasting our time and become viewer appreciation "cup of coffee" donor!
➤ Donorbox: https://donorbox.org/truther-network-channel
BitChute referral link:
➤ Get OFF of YouTube and JOIN BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/truthernetwork/
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