W.H.O CAN'T BACK UP THEIR CLAIMS - WORLD WIDE CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT AGAINST THE COVID FRAUD (MIRRORED)Mirrored from Bitchute channel CENSORED VOICES at:-The basis of Fuellmich’s class action law suit against those responsible for the corona scandal rests on the following premisesCompanies and persons who suffered damage during lockdown, & etc. are entitled to full recovery of said damages. Not only are those officials who made the decision to lockdown, &etc. responsible, but also the manufacturers of the PCR test, upon which the coronavirus measures were largely based, and which is completely unsuitable for detecting an infection. It is not even licensed or approved for diagnostic purposes. This is contrary to all official assurances, including those made by the WHO. There is no valid factual or legal basis for the corona measures, including face masks, which need to be ended immediately. The biggest wave of bankruptcies of all time is threatening the world economy right now, which greatly affects small and medium business and the self-employed. (The German judiciary is not sufficiently independent politically to judge cases against big corporate players, so cases are now being referred to the EU Court of Justice.) A US-style class-action lawsuit can really help in this situation, which must be publicized throughout the general media in order to attempt to include all relevant participants (Fuellmich explains additional advantages of class-action suits, including low cost, speed and simpler legal procedures). The aim is to get hundreds of thousands or even millions of people involved in this suit, who have suffered the same type of damage, with a very large price tag attached, all of which is likely to bring the madness to an end much faster. ACU2020’s main POLITICAL goal is to start the long overdue scientific discussion about the true danger of the virus, the reliability of the test and the collateral damage (health and economic) caused by anti-coronavirus measures. It will be achieved faster, however, if a loud BANG is heard by means of a successful class-action suit involving perhaps millions of people. It is possible to make the victims of the anti-coronavirus measures ‘whole’ again.LESSCategory Health & MedicalSensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over