NEW YEARS PREDICTION PART 2
Silent Majority has Awakened
Published 20 hours ago |

A continuation of New Years eve Rant a little detailed. Economy, the Boarder (Gene Therapy) and Religious/ Tribulation. You will know by the end of January if Trump and the Constitution is restored, we may have a period of Grace, but make no Mistake the Great Tribulation is coming, knock, knock..

