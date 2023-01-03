NEW YEARS PREDICTION PART 2

A continuation of New Years eve Rant a little detailed. Economy, the Boarder (Gene Therapy) and Religious/ Tribulation. You will know by the end of January if Trump and the Constitution is restored, we may have a period of Grace, but make no Mistake the Great Tribulation is coming, knock, knock..
