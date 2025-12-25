Christmas 2025: Snowden's Pardon, Graham & Pelosi Scandals, and the End of Property Taxes





CIA officer Larry Johnson's bombshell allegations that Senator Lindsey Graham is laundering Ukraine war funds, to Nancy Pelosi's insider trading scandal making her the "world's top stock trader." The episode reveals President Trump's historic plan to eliminate property taxes nationwide—a move set to liberate homeowners and reshape generational wealth.





Plus, exclusive news on Edward Snowden's potential pardon, led by Tulsi Gabbard, signaling a dramatic return for the NSA whistleblower. With deep dives into dismantled pharmaceutical cartels, redirected FEMA funds, and a quiet economic realignment, this podcast is a rallying cry for financial freedom, government accountability, and the return of power to the people. The future is here—and it’s being built on truth.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.





🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.





This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/









Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting





Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.