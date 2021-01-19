Creating Coherency to Build Community

America is divided because of widespread misinformation and fear, and

we're in a time of crisis. There is no easy way to know the right action

when it comes to managing Covid 19 without an enormous effort to learn

the real facts. With the roll out of limited amounts of the mRNA vaccine

from Pfizer and Moderna people are standing in lines hoping to get

vaccinated. Yet, when one looks at the science behind the reasons for

the vaccine this may not be the best choice. Dr. Len and Francesco

present both sides of the discussion and point out that the survival

rates for people under 70 years of age is 99.9% and there are several

very effective drugs that cure almost everyone.