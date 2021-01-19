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Creating Coherency to Build Community
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20 views • January 19, 2021
America is divided because of widespread misinformation and fear, and
we're in a time of crisis. There is no easy way to know the right action
when it comes to managing Covid 19 without an enormous effort to learn
the real facts. With the roll out of limited amounts of the mRNA vaccine
from Pfizer and Moderna people are standing in lines hoping to get
vaccinated. Yet, when one looks at the science behind the reasons for
the vaccine this may not be the best choice. Dr. Len and Francesco
present both sides of the discussion and point out that the survival
rates for people under 70 years of age is 99.9% and there are several
very effective drugs that cure almost everyone.
we're in a time of crisis. There is no easy way to know the right action
when it comes to managing Covid 19 without an enormous effort to learn
the real facts. With the roll out of limited amounts of the mRNA vaccine
from Pfizer and Moderna people are standing in lines hoping to get
vaccinated. Yet, when one looks at the science behind the reasons for
the vaccine this may not be the best choice. Dr. Len and Francesco
present both sides of the discussion and point out that the survival
rates for people under 70 years of age is 99.9% and there are several
very effective drugs that cure almost everyone.
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