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WHAT IS THE GREAT RESET?
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615 views • November 20, 2020
WHAT IS THE GREAT RESET?
HighWire goes to a place we've never gone before. Is there something more behind the global coronavirus response? Why are so many leaders using the same language when talking about the future of their countries and the world? What is the Great Reset? Journalist James Corbett joins Del to separate facts from fiction.
#TheGreatReset #CorbetReport #The4thIndustrialRevolution #BuildBackBetter ?
HighWire goes to a place we've never gone before. Is there something more behind the global coronavirus response? Why are so many leaders using the same language when talking about the future of their countries and the world? What is the Great Reset? Journalist James Corbett joins Del to separate facts from fiction.
#TheGreatReset #CorbetReport #The4thIndustrialRevolution #BuildBackBetter ?
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