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30 days FB 'Prison' - For the fourth time [10.06.2021]
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"Covid Lie Quickly Falling Apart, People Now Fighting Back With Mass Revolution [10.06.2021]"
Better to join the movement against this Pandemic LIE than to remain a sheep.
Once everyone knows the TRUTH, there's going to be a political bloodbath.
Politicians and Health officials will soon be running to hide from the lynch mobs.
wil paranormal
40136 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jAdxbydj0oHh/
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Kim Osbøl - Born [1964] and raised in Copenhagen Denmark, Freedom Fighter and Internet Warrior from #HadetsSange - and a product of the Danish welfare system [Satanic Facism].
https://www.facebook.com/kim.temp
https://twitter.com/Kim_Osboel
https://anonup.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3YqC0mK7nzxz/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kimosboel
https://www.ourfreedomtube.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.ourfreedombits.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.ourfreedombook.com/Kim_Osboel
https://brandnewtube.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.minds.com/kim_osboel/
https://odysee.com/@Kim_Osb%C3%B8l:b
https://vimeo.com/user125251652
https://parler.com/profile/KimOsboel/
https://mewe.com/i/kimosb%C3%B8l
https://gab.com/Kim_Osboel
https://t.me/Kim_Osboel
https://awakeningincubator.com/members/kim_osboel/
[2017] http://www.k10.dk/showthread.php?t=35157
YouTube #2: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA/
Rumble #2 : https://rumble.com/user/KimOsboel (kun danske)
--
"Covid Lie Quickly Falling Apart, People Now Fighting Back With Mass Revolution [10.06.2021]"
Better to join the movement against this Pandemic LIE than to remain a sheep.
Once everyone knows the TRUTH, there's going to be a political bloodbath.
Politicians and Health officials will soon be running to hide from the lynch mobs.
wil paranormal
40136 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jAdxbydj0oHh/
--
Kim Osbøl - Born [1964] and raised in Copenhagen Denmark, Freedom Fighter and Internet Warrior from #HadetsSange - and a product of the Danish welfare system [Satanic Facism].
https://www.facebook.com/kim.temp
https://twitter.com/Kim_Osboel
https://anonup.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3YqC0mK7nzxz/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kimosboel
https://www.ourfreedomtube.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.ourfreedombits.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.ourfreedombook.com/Kim_Osboel
https://brandnewtube.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.minds.com/kim_osboel/
https://odysee.com/@Kim_Osb%C3%B8l:b
https://vimeo.com/user125251652
https://parler.com/profile/KimOsboel/
https://mewe.com/i/kimosb%C3%B8l
https://gab.com/Kim_Osboel
https://t.me/Kim_Osboel
https://awakeningincubator.com/members/kim_osboel/
[2017] http://www.k10.dk/showthread.php?t=35157
YouTube #2: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA/
Rumble #2 : https://rumble.com/user/KimOsboel (kun danske)
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