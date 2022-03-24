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Reb Shlomo Carlebach -The Last Seder In The Warsaw Ghetto- שלמה קארליבאך
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42 views • March 24, 2022
Posted 12April2009 RashbanZtl:
A heart wrenching story about a Jewish boy who asks his father Ma Nishtanah" at The Last seder in the Warsaw ghetto, by our holy tzadik R' shlomo Carlebach Zt'l.
Holocaust, Rabbi Shlomo Carlebach, Europe, World War ll, The Warsaw Ghetto
A heart wrenching story about a Jewish boy who asks his father Ma Nishtanah" at The Last seder in the Warsaw ghetto, by our holy tzadik R' shlomo Carlebach Zt'l.
Holocaust, Rabbi Shlomo Carlebach, Europe, World War ll, The Warsaw Ghetto
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