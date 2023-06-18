Shemane Asks Kash Patel What Will Trump Do About Election Fraud
Shemane Nugent asks RAV contributor, Kash Patel how President Trump will combat #ElectionFraud if he's re-elected as POTUS.
Watch what he had to say!
Catch the entire #FaithAndFreedom show: https://rumble.com/v2uxw0h-june-18-2023.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.