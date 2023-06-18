Create New Account
Shemane Asks Kash Patel What Will Trump Do About Election Fraud
212 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Shemane Asks Kash Patel What Will Trump Do About Election Fraud


Shemane Nugent asks RAV contributor, Kash Patel how President Trump will combat #ElectionFraud if he's re-elected as POTUS.


Watch what he had to say!

Catch the entire #FaithAndFreedom show: https://rumble.com/v2uxw0h-june-18-2023.html

Keywords
donald trumpvoter fraudelection fraudelection integritykash patel2020 election theft

