PROJECT VERITAS asks Dr Robert Malone to evaluate Pfizer Directors statements.

You might want to sit down for this. Dr Malone is not amused.
#Pfertility
"What this gentleman is positing is immense, in term of its implications."
Dr. Robert Malone responds to our latest report into Pfizer Director Jordon Walker expressing concern over women's reproductive health after Covid-19 Vaccines
https://t.me/project_veritas/2581
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.