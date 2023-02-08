Create New Account
PROJECT VERITAS asks Dr Robert Malone to evaluate Pfizer Directors statements.
GalacticStorm
Published 21 hours ago
You might want to sit down for this. Dr Malone is not amused.

#Pfertility

"What this gentleman is positing is immense, in term of its implications."

Dr. Robert Malone responds to our latest report into Pfizer Director Jordon Walker expressing concern over women's reproductive health after Covid-19 Vaccines

https://t.me/project_veritas/2581 

pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

