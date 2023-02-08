PROJECT VERITAS asks Dr Robert Malone to evaluate Pfizer Directors statements.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
You might want to sit down for this. Dr Malone is not amused.
#Pfertility
"What this gentleman is positing is immense, in term of its implications."
Dr. Robert Malone responds to our latest report into Pfizer Director Jordon Walker expressing concern over women's reproductive health after Covid-19 Vaccines
https://t.me/project_veritas/2581